Rhea Chakraborty to Enter Bigg Boss House in the Upcoming Season?

Reality television show Bigg Boss will soon be making its comeback with the 15th season. According to a few reports, it is speculated that actress Rhea Chakraborty will be one of the star contestants on the show. Among a list of several celebrities that are likely to participate in the reality show hosted by Salman Khan, Rhea’s name has also come up.

The actress was involved in a scathing media trial last year following the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress also spent a few months in jail after she was accused of being involved in drug supply by the Narcotics Control Bureau. According to a report by The Times of India, the actress is likely to make an appearance in the show that will air later this year. It can be seen as an opportunity for Rhea to speak her side of the story. Besides Rhea, it is also reported that former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Disha Vakhani who played the role of Dayaben will also be participating in the show.

Actor Parth Samthan from the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has also been approached for Bigg Boss season 15. Reports suggest that the upcoming season may also feature comedian and actor Krishna Abhishek, and Naagin season five actress Surbhi Chandna. Fiancée of Bigg Boss season 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar has also been approached for the upcoming season. While Jamai Raja season 2 actress Nia Sharma is also reportedly offered to make an appearance in the reality show.

Bigg Boss season 14, which concluded earlier this year, saw television actor Rubina Dilaik as the winner of the show. Rubina had entered the show along with her husband Abhinav Shukla, and had managed to win voters’ hearts with her calm and balanced approach.

