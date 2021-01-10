News18 Logo

movies

Rhea Chakraborty Trolled Massively as Her 'Happy' Pics with Rajiv Lakshman Go Viral
1-MIN READ

Rhea Chakraborty Trolled Massively as Her 'Happy' Pics with Rajiv Lakshman Go Viral

Rhea Chakraborty with Rajiv Lakshman

Rhea Chakraborty was heavily trolled on social media after her pictures from a party went viral recently.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty recently attended a get together that was hosted by Anusha Dandekar on the occasion of her birthday. She has been mired in an ongoing drugs investigation and an FIR filed by late Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh also names her as one of the accused in the actor's mysterious death.

Now, when Rhea was out with her friends partying, she was trolled massively on social media as her 'happy' pictures went viral. Roadies fame Rajiv Lakshman shared some happy moments with Rhea on social media from the time they attended the party, but later deleted them.

Read: Rhea Chakraborty Gets Back to Normal Life, Rajiv Lakshman Shares Pics from Get TogetherCheck out how netizens reacted to Rhea's pics that were shared online recently.

Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in September first week on charges of 'possession, purchase and use' of drugs, which the agency investigated as a link to Sushant's death.


