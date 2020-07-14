MOVIES

Rhea Chakraborty Uploads This Selfie with Sushant Singh Rajput as Her WhatsApp DP

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 and Rhea Chakraborty has for the first time since expressed herself in public about the actor's untimely demise.

  • Last Updated: July 14, 2020, 7:51 AM IST
Actress Rhea Chakraborty has updated her WhatsApp messenger display picture with an adorable selfie of herself and Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide on June 14. The actress and Sushant seem blissed out in the moment as both can't seem to stop smiling in the candid image. This is also the first time that Rhea has expressed herself in public post Sushant's untimely demise. Tuesday also marks one month death anniversary of Sushant's.

Earlier, Rhea had been spotted publicly a total number of three times after Sushant's death. The first time was when she visited the hospital where Sushant's mortal remains were kept before cremation. The second time, she was spotted when she gave her statement to the Mumbai Police regarding the actor's death on June 22. The third time was with her friend Shibani Dandekar as they visited Farhan Akhtar's residence in Mumbai. Now, Rhea uploads a selfie with Sushant as her WhatsApp DP.

Rhea had also blocked comments on her social media profile after Sushant's demise. Meanwhile, investigation is currently underway in Sushant's suicide case and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and talent manager Reshma Shetty are amongst the latest ones to record their statement with the police. Reshma was questioned on July 10. More than 30 people have recorded their statement with the police in connection with Sushant's suicide case as of now.

