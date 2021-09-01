Rhea Chakraborty Urges Fans to Avoid 'Mindless Scrolling' on Social Media, Live Their 'Real' Life

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty recently took to Instagram to pen a brief note on social media and its effects. Rhea is gradually coming back to the limelight after a period of absence following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. While the actress is not very regular on the photo-sharing app, she often shares notes on Instagram Stories. She also posts on special occasions like Independence Day and her friends and family’s birthdays.

On Wednesday, Rhea penned a note urging fans to disengage from social media. She wrote, “Mindless scrolling on social media causes disengagement in real life, disengagement in real life makes it seem dull and boring. Live your life, your life is not here. It’s all around you. Love - RC (sic)."

Recently, Rhea had shared a picture with actress and VJ Shibani Dandekar to wish her on her birthday. She wrote, “The woman on the right is everything the woman on the left ever wants to be. Loving, kind, brave and righteous! On your birthday , I want to tell you that - ‘One friend like Shibani Dandekar is all anyone should ever wish for.’ Happy birthday to the worlds most special girl. I love you so so much (sic).”

Meanwhile, Rhea’s latest film Chehre, directed by Rumi Jaffery is currently running in theatres. The film stars Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bacjcjan, Annu Kapoor and Krystle D’Souza among others.

