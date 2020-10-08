Rhea Chakraborty Used to Conduct Yoga Classes for Herself and Jail Inmates, Says Her Lawyer

Actress Rhea Chakraborty was released on bail on Wednesday, after spending 28 days at the Byculla Jail on drugs-related charges in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde, describing how she spent her time in jail, said that Rhea made attempts to stay positive.

In an interview to NDTV, Maneshinde said, "I personally went to a jail to see a client after so many years, because she was hounded, and I wanted to see the condition that she was in. I was fortunate to see that she was in good spirits. She looked after herself in the jail. She used to conduct yoga classes for herself and her jail inmates."

"She adjusted herself in the jail, because she could not get home food because of the pandemic, and she lived with the inmates as if she was a commoner. Being an army girl, she fought the conditions like a battle, and she is ready to face any person who is trying to accuse her and harm her interests," he added.

Maneshinde also called her a 'Bengal tigress' and said that she would 'fight back' to restore her tarnished image.

Rhea walked out of the Byculla Jail on Wednesday evening, having spent 28 days in custody since her arrest on September 8. Justice S.V. Kotwal of Bombay High Court granted her conditional bail on a surety of Rs 1 Lakh, along with late Sushant's staffer Dipesh Sawant and his house manager Samuel Miranda.

However, her brother Showik and drug peddler Abdul Basit Parihar were refused bail.

Welcoming the court order, Maneshinde said "truth and justice have prevailed" and ultimately the submissions on facts and law have been accepted by Justice Kotwal".

"The arrest and custody of Rhea was totally unwarranted and beyond the reach of law. The hounding and witch hunt by three central agencies - the CBI, ED and NCB - of Rhea should come to an end. We remain committed to Truth. Satyameva Jayate," he added.