Rhea Chakraborty Visits Blue Grotto Cave in Italy on Trip with Sushant Singh Rajput, Watch Video

Rumoured couple Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput is busy enjoying their European holiday. They have been sharing updates of their trip on social media. Rhea took to her Instagram to post another enchanting video of her enjoying her time in a boat as she visited the Blue Grotto cave in Italy. She looked her best in a grey shirt and leopard print white skirt.

She wrote a poem for her caption for the video and even hashtagged it with #imapoetandnowyouknowit

"I see blue , you see green .. “Is this a riddle ?”, asks the queen.

Now you see me , now you don’t

It is any colour you like , just hold ! “”Are you fooling me? “ she asks the fool ,

No my queen , all I’m saying is - it depends slightly on the moon”

Check out the video here:

Now of course, we are left wondering if the person behind the camera is Sushant or not.

Sushant and Rhea have been making headlines with their rumoured relationship for a while now. Their secret outings speak volumes of their alleged affair. However, neither Rhea nor Sushant have come out to confirm anything.

On the work front, Sushant's last film Chhichhore was a hit and crossed the 100 crore mark. He will be next seen in Tarun Mansukhani’s Drive, opposite Jacqueline Fernandez. Rhea was last seen in Jalebi which released in 2018.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.