Rhea Chakraborty Visits Hospital as Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Reaches Mumbai for Last Rites

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was a close friend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, visited the Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital in Mumbai on Monday afternoon to pay last respects to the deceased actor. Meanwhile, preliminary post mortem report of Sushant has confirmed that cause of death of the young Bollywood star was asphyxiation due to hanging.

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Died of Asphyxia Due to Hanging: Provisional Postmortem Report

Rhea arrived at the hospital on Monday afternoon dressed in a plain white salwar kameez. She wore a breathing mask due to the coronavirus scare.

In January, earlier this year, Rhea had posted a sweet birthday note for Sushant and had called him "boy with a golden heart."

Meanwhile, Sushant's father and close family members too arrived in Mumbai from Patna for performing their son's last rites in the city. The actor's family made their way out of the airport as seen in pictures from the location. Apart from his father, Sushant is survived by four sisters.

Sushant hailed from Bihar and was educated in Patna and New Delhi, before shifting to Mumbai.

After establishing himself on the small screen with Pavitra Rishta, he transitioned to the big screen with film Kai Po Che. He went on to do projects including Shuddh Desi Romance, the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and Chhichhore, among several others.

Sushant's last rites will be performed on Monday at Pawan Hans crematorium in suburban Vile Parle, Mumbai.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

Follow @News18Movies for more