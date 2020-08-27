Rhea Chakraborty Was Administering Poison to My Son, She is His Murderer, Alleges Sushant's Father

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh has alleged that Rhea Chakraborty was administering poison to his son with intent to harm him. In a recorded video, given to media, Singh also alleged that Rhea is his son's murderer.

"Rhea was poisoning my son for a long time. She is his murderer. The investigating agency must arrest her and her associates," KK Singh said in a 14-second clip.

#WATCH Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to my son, Sushant from a long time, she is his murderer. The investigating agency must arrest her and her associates: KK Singh, #SushantSinghRajput's father pic.twitter.com/EsVpAUlZMt — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2020

Singh had filed an FIR in Bihar accusing six people including Sushant's purported girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family, for abetment to suicide among other charges. The case is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and other premier agencies like The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The NCB on Wednesday filed a criminal case against Rhea and others for their alleged dealings in banned drugs, officials said. They said various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) have been pressed in the complaint filed by the federal anti-drug agency on an official reference received from the ED. These charges are illegal possession, buying and transportation of banned drugs.