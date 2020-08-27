MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Rhea Chakraborty Was Administering Poison to My Son, She is His Murderer, Alleges Sushant's Father

Rhea Chakraborty Was Administering Poison to My Son, She is His Murderer, Alleges Sushant's Father

Sushant Singh Rajput's father has alleged that Rhea Chakraborty is his son's murderer and urged investigating authorities to arrest her and associates immediately.

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh has alleged that Rhea Chakraborty was administering poison to his son with intent to harm him. In a recorded video, given to media, Singh also alleged that Rhea is his son's murderer.

"Rhea was poisoning my son for a long time. She is his murderer. The investigating agency must arrest her and her associates," KK Singh said in a 14-second clip.

Singh had filed an FIR in Bihar accusing six people including Sushant's purported girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family, for abetment to suicide among other charges. The case is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and other premier agencies like The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The NCB on Wednesday filed a criminal case against Rhea and others for their alleged dealings in banned drugs, officials said. They said various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) have been pressed in the complaint filed by the federal anti-drug agency on an official reference received from the ED. These charges are illegal possession, buying and transportation of banned drugs.

Next Story
Loading