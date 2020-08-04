Rhea Chakraborty was Not Allowed to Attend Sushant Singh Rajput's Funeral: Lawyer

Last month, Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh had filed an FIR against late actor's purported girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty accusing her of abetment to suicide. Now, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde had said the actress was not allowed to attend Sushant's funeral.

Talking to ANI, Maneshinde said, Rhea was not allowed to attend the funeral of Sushant as her name was struck off from the list of 20.

Owing to the pandemic, the Union health ministry in its guidelines had said that large gatherings at the crematorium/ burial ground should be avoided as a social distancing measure and only 20 people whose names have been submitted to the police were allowed to attend the funerals.

The lawyer also said that Rhea has been cooperating with the Bandra Police and had recorded her statement twice on June 17 and 18. “She was summoned to appear on July 17 at Santacruz Police Station. She appeared and recorded her supplementary statement,” he said.

He further stated that Rhea filed an appeal at the Supreme Court to move the case to Mumbai as only a 'Zero FIR' can be filed beyond the jurisdiction of the local police station where the alleged incident has taken place. According to Manashinde, Bihar police does not have the jurisdiction to investigate the case, legally or otherwise.

On Tuesday, July 28, a separate FIR was lodged with Patna Police against actress Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment to suicide, on the complaint of Sushant's father. A four-member team was sent to Mumbai for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Bihar government has recommended a CBI inquiry into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput after the late actor's family lawyer, Vikas Singh, requested CM Nitish Kumar to transfer the case from Mumbai Police to the central probe agency.

Kumar Saturday said that he was open to recommending the CBI probe into Sushant's death if the late actor's father requests the state government for it.

