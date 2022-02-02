Rhea Chakraborty Wears Daring See-through Backless Top in Sexy Photoshoot; See Pic

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty’s latest Instagram post is all about hope and being fearless. The actress has been sharing a sneak peek into her life via social media and oftentimes the 29-year-old offers her followers a motivating message. In her latest Instagram post shared on Tuesday, Rhea was seen in all-black attire. Rhea paired faux leather pants with a mesh-like black top featuring a back cut-out. The actress added a winged eyeliner to accentuate her eye shape and left her hair open for the picture.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Rhea added an inspiring quote from Brazilian author Paulo Coelho which read, “‘And one has to understand that braveness is not the absence of fear but rather the strength to keep on going forward despite the fear.’-Paulo Coelho.” The caption was followed by a hashtag that is defining her current state of mind “rhenew,” which is a portmanteau of her name and the word renew.

Rhea received compliments from both her fans and followers alike. One of the fans commented on the post, “May you shine the brightest.” Actor Vijay Varma commented with a black cat emoji.

In another Instagram post, Rhea had shared a glimpse into her morning routine. The actress spent a rejuvenating vacation at Alibaug along with her friends. In the picture, Rhea was seen in a pink sweatshirt and sweatpants as she held a cup of coffee. Sitting beside the swimming pool, Rhea posed with a smile. The caption along with the picture read, “Grateful for my hot cup of coffee and warm sunshine.”

An earlier Instagram post from January showed the actress having a fun weekend with her friend Anusha Dandekar. Rhea posted a picture where she was dressed in an all-black outfit and held a vada pav in one hand. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Rhea mentioned in the caption, “Happy days are here again Rhenew. Sunshine, wada pav, and my girl gang. Thank you, Anusha for the best weekend.”

