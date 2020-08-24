Rhea Chakraborty will be Summoned by CBI after it has Done its Spadework, Says Lawyer of Sushant's Father

Earlier in the day, several reports claimed that Rhea Chakraborty and her father Indrajit Chakraborty have been summoned by the CBI as part of investigations into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. However, Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant's father quashed such rumours saying the actress will be summoned bu the agency once it has done its spadework.

"Rhea Chakraborty will be summoned by the CBI after it has done its spadework. They are examining everybody and once they are able to do their homework properly then only they will start grilling," ANI quoted Vikas Singh in a tweet as saying.

Meanwhile, with the Special Investigation Team of the CBI going out all guns blazing against all possible angles in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, senior advocate Vikas Singh slammed Rhea Chakraborty and claimed she "has never cooperated with Sushant's family and is playing double game".

"Rhea has not cooperated with the family, she didn't even offer condolences to the family when the mishap took place. Moreover, when the request for CBI probe was made, they opposed it tooth and nail. She may have put out a video in support of the CBI probe but her legal team opposed the same strongly," the senior advocate told IANS.

He further said that if she really wanted to cooperate with the family, she could have withdrawn her petition from the Supreme Court. "Rhea is playing a double game in this matter, if she wanted to support the family, then why did she file this petition in the Supreme Court," Singh said.

Reacting to Sandip Ssingh, who claimed to be a friend of Sushant and said that he is one of the first person to reach the late actor's residence after hearing the news of his death, the senior advocate said that no one from Sushant's family knew about him. Ssingh is the producer of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"How can Sandip come out suddenly just like that. No one from the family knew Sandip. When he was not in touch with him for a long time, how did he reach there suddenly?" questioned Vikas Singh.

Singh further said: "Two lockers from Sushant's home were broken, now we don't know who broke it, was it Rhea, was it the staff at his home or someone else, this is a matter of investigation and it would unfold when the CBI would proceed further in the matter."

The CBI team probing the Sushant case, once again on Monday questioned the actor's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and his staff Neeraj Singh and once more visited the Waterstone resort, where the Bollywood star stayed for two months.

