Rhea Chakraborty Will Return To Work in 2021: Rumi Jaffrey

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was the victim of a witch-hunt and harrassment post the death of boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, is recuperating, according to director and friend Rumi Jaffery. The Chehre director was a close friend of Sushant as well.

Talking to SpotboyE Jaffery said, “It has been a traumatic year for her. Of course the year was bad for everyone. But in her case it was a trauma on another level. Can you imagine any girl from a well-to-do middleclass family spending a month in jail? It has crushed her morale completely.”

He added, “Rhea will return to her work early next year.” He reportedly also assured that the film industry would welcome her 'with open arms.'

He added, "I met her recently. She was withdrawn and quiet. Didn’t speak much. Can’t blame her after what she has gone through. Let the heat and dust settle down. I’m sure Rhea will have a lot to say.”

Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on September 8 on 'possession, purchase and use' of drugs, which the agency investigated as a link to Sushant's death. She was released on October 4 after spending about a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail. Rhea's brother Showik was also arrested by NCB on September 4 and granted bail after 3 months of his arrest.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra home on June 14, 2020. The autopsy conducted by RN Cooper Hospital had attributed his death to 'asphyxiation due to hanging.' Later, a report submitted by a forensic team from AIIMS had ruled out murder in his death.