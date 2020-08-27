Rhea Chakraborty: 'Zero Rupees Have Been Transferred from Sushant's Accounts to Me'

One of the major allegations that Rhea Chakraborty has been battling in the Sushant Singh Rajput case is of money laundering. The actor's father KK Singh had complained that Rs 15 crores was withdrawn from Sushant's account by Rhea in a short span of time.

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Rhea said that there was no money transferred from Sushant's account to her or her family members. She said that she and her brother Showik were partners with him in a company called Rhealityx.

"To register that company the three partners had to transfer Rs 33000 from each of their bank accounts. I gave my brother his share of the Rs 33000, because he doesn't have a job. So Rs 66000 in that company is mine. There were no other monetary transactions in that company," Rhea said.

Talking about the other company, the actress said that it was an NGO and her brother was a 1% partner in it, Sushant had 99% stakes in that company. She also said that there was no property bought by any of those companies.

When asked about Sushant's father allegations of money laundering against Rhea, she said, "Zero rupees have been transferred from Sushant's accounts to mine or my family. Only I have transferred Rs 35000 to his account, because once, out of love, he paid for my hair and makeup. So I had returned him that money without informing him."

"I am being investigated by all the agencies. Mumbai police have investigated me, ED has investigated me. And now NCB will also investigate. But I don't understand, where is this money that everyone is saying that I took? It's not in my account. It was not in his account either. And if his father didn't even meet Sushant how come he knows about this 17 crore?," she asked.

Rhea also said that she was not trying to isolate Sushant from his family.

"I wanted his sister to come and stay with him. He went on a road trip to Chandigarh with his sister and brother-in-law OP Singh and came back in two days. He is a man of uniform, I am sure he knows protocol. Why was he sitting and eating with Sushant in a café in February and laughing, if he thought I was not good for him? Why did he not stop him then?"

There were speculation about of Rhea's relationship with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt as well. Clarifying them, Rhea said, "Mahesh Bhatt is like a father figure. I call him sir, he calls me child. I was completely broken after he kept on asking me to leave. Bhatt sahab is like my father and I called him up to tell him that I don't have any strength left. I was called his girlfriend. I'm his daughter's age. Can I not even take an advice from him?"