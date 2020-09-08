Rhea Chakraborty's Arrest is Win for Bihar, Says DGP Gupteshwar Pandey

The arrest of Rhea Chakraborty by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is a big win for Bihar, state DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said on Tuesday.

"We are now waiting for the lifting of the shadow of mystery over Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death," Pandey said on Tuesday evening.

Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB months after the mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14.

Pandey further said that it is now clear that Rhea has some connection with drug peddlers.

"I personally have deep sympathy for the family of Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea's arrest is a step towards justice for Sushant. The entire country wants to know the real reason behind Sushant's death," Pandey said.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the case and I don't want to comment on it," he said.

The top cop pointed out that the Mumbai Police did not act on the case for close to two months. "They did not behave properly with our officers. We have enormous expectations from the CBI," Pandey added.