Rhea Chakraborty's Brother Showik Arrives at ED Office in Mumbai

Showik Chakraborty, the brother of actress Rhea Chakraborty who is being investigated by the CBI on charges of abetting Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, has arrived at the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai, a day after the agency questioned his sister for about eight hours and 30 minutes in connection with a money laundering case related to the late actor's death.

Besides Rhea, her chartered accountant Ritesh Shah and her former manager, Shruti Modi were also questioned for about eight hours by the ED on Friday.

Mumbai: Showik Chakraborty (in black t-shirt), brother of actor Rhea Chakraborty, arrives at Enforcement Directorate office. He is named in the FIR registered by CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

The ED is learnt to have confronted Chakraborty, Showik and Modi with certain bank statements that purportedly show the transfer of small amount of sums into the accounts of Showik from Rajput's and Chakraborty's accounts.

The statements of Chakraborty, Modi and Showik were recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED is understood to have questioned Chakraborty, who stated in her petition to the court that she was in a live-in relationship with Rajput, about her friendship with the actor, business dealings and the developments that took place over the last few years between them.

The ED's line of questioning, officials said, revolved around Chakraborty's income, investments, business deals and professional deals and links. A property located in the Khar area of the city, linked to Chakraborty, is also being probed by the ED for the source of its purchase and ownership.

The agency "wants more answers" from Chakraborty over the alleged mis-match between her income as compared to her expenditure and investments.

Rajput's 74-year-old father KK Singh, who resides in Patna, had on July 25 filed a complaint with the Patna police against Chakraborty, her parents (mother Sandhya Chakraborty and father Indrajit Chakraborty), brother Showik, Miranda and Modi and unknown persons accusing them of cheating and abetting his son's suicide.

The CBI had re-booked this FIR as a fresh case on Thursday and named as accused the same persons.

The CBI has collected the case diary and related documents from the Bihar police in connection with the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said on Friday.

(with inputs from PTI)