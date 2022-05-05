Rhea Chakraborty's Brother Walks Away While She Smiles, Poses at Huma Qureshi's Eid Party; Watch

Actor Huma Qureshi and brother Saqib Saleem hosted an Eid party on Wednesday night in Mumbai and it was attended by close friends and family members. The party was attended by Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sonakshi Sinha, Rhea Chakraborty, and her brother Showik Chakraborty.

Rhea was spotted in a white sharara and was accompanied by her brother, Showik Chakraborty. A video of them arriving at the party has surfaced on social media. In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, Showik seemingly walks away while Rhea continues to pose for the paparazzi with a big smile on her face.

Rhea Chakraborty is on the path to normalcy after getting embroiled in a drug case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in 2020. She spent nearly a month in jail after getting arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for allegedly procuring drugs in 2020.

In November 2021, a special court allowed Rhea’s application seeking de-freezing of her bank accounts frozen during the investigation of the drugs case filed against her by the NCB in 2020. The court also allowed a plea for the return of her laptop and phone seized during the probe into the case filed last year following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

In an Instagram post earlier, Rhea called 2021 “a year full of healing, a year full of pain.” Rhea took to her social media account and shared a vibrant click. Along with the photo, she wrote, “You see me smiling and laughing, it’s not been easy to get here. A year full of healing, a year full of pain. But here I am, smiling and looking at you 2021-because indeed what doesn’t break you makes you stronger..! Have a wonderful New Year’s Eve with your loved ones, may 2022 be kind to all of us. Love and light. #rhenew.”

