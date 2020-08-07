Rhea Chakraborty's Call Records Accessed, Pavitra Rishta Director Talks About Susshant Singh Rajput

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput could not sleep at nights when he was accused of sexual harassment in October 2018, in the wake of the MeToo movement.

On Thursday, Kushal Zaveri, one of the directors of the popular daily soap "Pavitra Rishta", took to Instagram and recalled the late actor's state of mind during that phase.

Read: Sushant Couldn't Sleep For Nights Waiting For Sanjana To Clear MeToo Charges: Pavitra Rishta Director

Rhea Chakraborty made around 800 calls to Sushant Singh Rajput's former business manager Shruti Modi in the last six months, suggest the actress' call records, exclusively accessed by CNN-News18.

The call records also suggested that Rhea was in constant touch with Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, with whom she spoke at least more than 300 times in the last six months. The other big name includes director Mahesh Bhatt who spoke to her multiple times in the last six months.

Read: Rhea Spoke to Shruti Modi, Mahesh Bhatt Multiple Times In Last 6 Months, Suggest Call Records

Actress Rhea Chakraborty,accused of abetting Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, appeared in the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday. The actress is under investigation after Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR against her accusing her of cheating and criminal conspiracy apart from abetment of suicide.

ED is expected to question the actress about her friendship with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, possible business dealings and the developments that took place over the last few years between them and record her statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). It is expected that the ED's line of questioning would revolve around Chakraborty's income, investments, business deals and professional deals and links. A property located in the Khar area of the city, linked to Chakraborty, is also being probed by the ED for the source of its purchase and ownership.

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty Doesn't Provide Property Documents to ED

Actress and celebrity guest on The Kapil Sharma Show, Archana Puran Singh has revealed that in order to marry her husband Parmeet Sethi, she eloped from her house.

Recalling how their wedding came to be, Parmeet, who recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show for a special family episode, shared that the decision to tie the knot was taken at 11 pm in the night by the lovebirds. When they reached the temple where things were organised, the pandit, who was residing over the ceremony even asked Parmeeet, "Is the bride baalig (adult)."

Read: Archana Puran Singh Eloped to Marry Hubby Parmeet Sethi

On Friday, rapper Badshah arrived at Crime Branch office in Mumbai to be questioned in the fake social media followers racket case. He appeared before the investigating officials on Thursday as well. A total of 20 people have questioned so far.

Badshah arrived at the location on Friday wearing a baggy blue shirt and black lowers. He covered his face with breathing mask amid the coronavirus scare.

Read: Rapper Badshah Questioned by Crime Branch in Fake Social Media Followers Racket Case

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).