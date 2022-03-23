Rhea Chakraborty's Latest Addition To 'Rhenew' Series Comes With A Cryptic Note: ''Waiting For Sun To Shine...'

The last two years have been a rollercoaster ride for Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty, post the death of late actor-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR), who breathed his last on June 14, 2020. But now it looks like things are getting back on track for Rhea. The actor has started to make appearances at events and often updates her social media handle, too, with stunning pictures of herself. On Wednesday, Rhea shared a gorgeous snap of herself along with a cryptic note.

In the picture, Rhea sported a high thigh-slit summery dress, with a plunging neckline. She can be seen looking away from the camera for a candid shot in the post. Sharing the photo, Rhea wrote, “There she was, waiting for the sun to shine, and shine it did." She also added her regular hashtag “Rhenew."

Fans flooded the comment section with hearts and praises for the actor. “Fantastic beauty," a user wrote, while many others complimented her look. This is not the first time Rhea has talked about the sun and sunshine. Earlier this year, when she commenced work after two-year hiatus, in one of her Instagram posts she had mentioned that people should never give up as “no matter what, the sun always shines."

Describing the two-long years as the “toughest times" of her life, the 29-year-old actor shared a clip from a radio station, in which she can be seen recording for a show. Rhea thanked her fans and others who supported her during her difficult time.

She was recently seen at Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding ceremonies. Dropping a couple of pictures with the newlyweds, Rhea talked about how “love is contagious."

“Mr. and Mrs. Akhtar, love is contagious, thank you for spreading so much love on your special day," she started her caption with these words and went on to call Shibani ‘the most beautiful bride in the world.’

“Farhan Akhtar, she&’s your problem now, all the best, lots of love," Rhea further added to the caption.

