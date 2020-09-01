Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer Reveals New Facts About 'Huge Life Insurance Policy' of Sushant Singh Rajput

New revelations have come out in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe. Rhea Chakrabarty’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, talked to Marya Shakil, Political Editor, CNN-News18 and revealed some new facts in the case. A new life insurance policy has come to light.

He said, “If a person has a huge life insurance policy, should his death be declared a suicide or some other reason to enjoy the benefits of the policy? Statement of the people residing in the house reveals that his family was continuously informed. Right from the time the door was being opened, to the time when instructions were given to knock out the door, to the time when they saw the body hanging; IPS OP Singh was giving instructions as well. His family knew everything. I assure you she left the house because Sushant had asked her to. Rhea is being maliciously accused by the family.”

Another new revelation that Maneshinde talked about was Sushant’s medical prescription. He said that his sisters knew about his state and has helped him get the medicines in an unauthorized and illegal way.

He said, “The records say that the family was aware of his medication as far back as November 29, 2019. There are exchange of messages between Shruti (Modi) and his family asking for prescription and medicines. It is revealed that on 8th of June, 2020, when Rhea left the house around 12:30, he was in touch with his sisters. Priyanka had sent the message asking about his health. Previously, he had asked for the medicines from her. She sent a couple of names of the medicines which he said he can’t get without a prescription. She procured the prescription from Ram Manohar Lohiya Hospital and sent it to him. This prescription is a bogus one. Sushant has been entered as an OPD patient. The medicines prescribed to him fell in the narcotics section. He was not in Delhi when this entry was found."

Talking about the bogus prescription, the lawyer said, "They have provided prescriptions from a doctor who has not even examined him. How can you prescribe medicines to a new person without looking at the ongoing medication? Also, he is being shown as the outpatient in the department. Therefore, it is obvious, the story cooked by the family is fake.”

"Rhea is being continuously interrogated for last four days. Everything from the time she met him till he died is being investigated. She hasn’t changed her stand in front of different investigation agencies. Everything is turning out to be false that SSR’s family has alleged her for. Rhea has already been interrogated four times by the CBI. She is repeatedly interrogated by the ED. The police FIR and now CBI FIR talks about the role Rhea played in his suicide. But the new chats establish that his sisters were administering him the medicines and not Rhea," he added.