Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer Reveals Why the Actress Left Sushant Singh Rajput's Home on June 8

Rhea Chakraborty had filed a case against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters Meetu Singh and Priyanka Singh, alleging that they had forged a prescription and had given the actor medicines without consultation. The Mumbai Police then filed an affidavit stating that they were duty-bound to register the case as it "disclosed commission of the offence".

The police on Monday filed an affidavit in the HC seeking dismissal of the petition filed by Sushant's sisters to quash the FIR lodged against them. "The FIR (against Priyanka and Meetu) was registered based on the information provided by the first informant (Chakraborty) disclosing commission of offence," the affidavit said.

Following which, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has issued a statement saying that the sisters gave the late actor wrongfully-prescribed medicines while being aware of his mental health condition, reported Mumbai Mirror.

"The FIR filed by Rhea Chakraborty was for a specific offence of having forged a prescription and administered illegally, medicines which were already communicated to Sushant Singh Rajput by Priyanka Singh in her messages on 8th June 2020. Those medicines were administered more so when the family was aware that SSR was addicted to Drugs and under treatment at Mumbai," Maneshinde said.

The lawyer also said that Sushant was advised by as many as five doctors to abstain from drugs because of his mental health. But the actor refused to do so, which is why Rhea left Sushant's home on June 8, a week before the actor's death on June 14.

"SSR was consulting 5 doctors in Mumbai who had advised him to abstain from Narcotic Substances as he was being treated for Mental Health issues. Since SSR refused to accede to Rhea's suggestion to follow the advice of the Mumbai Doctors, her departure from SSR home was inevitable, as per the wishes of SSR," Maneshinde said.