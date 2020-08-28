Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer Satish Maneshinde Reacts to Report of Taking Her Case for Free

While Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a media report doing the rounds hinted that accused Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde is fighting her case without any charge.

In the matter, Smita Parikh, while appearing on a news channel, had claimed to have received a call from Rhea, who said that Satish was offering his legal services for free. Smita further alleged that if not Rhea, someone must be paying the lawyer's fee.

#ArrestRheaChakraborty | Rhea told me that the lawyer is offering the services for free and mentioned nothing about his fees. So there's definitely someone paying for this: Smita Parikh- Festival Director, Lit-o-Fest Mumbai and Family Friend of Sushant pic.twitter.com/ieSDUh6vix — Republic (@republic) August 27, 2020

Now, Satish has clarified in the matter, saying, "What Rhea said in her interview was only that I didn't raise bills in her case and whatever people are saying that I approached her for this case and offered my services for free is not true. Fees is a matter between me and my client."

What Rhea said in her interview was only that I didn't raise bills in her case and whatever people are saying that I approached her for this case and offered my services for free is not true. Fees is a matter between me and my client: Satish Maneshinde, #RheaChakraborty's lawyer — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020

In a latest development, Rhea has been summoned by the CBI for investigation. Her brother Showik, who is also named in the FIR, was interrogated on Thursday till late night. Others who have been summoned till now by the CBI in Sushant's death case are Samuel Miranda, Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj Singh and Deepesh Sawant.