Rhea Chakraborty's Legal Issues Spoiling Her Chances of Entering Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15?

Ever since Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty was spotted at an Andheri studio earlier this week, rumours have been doing the round that she may appear on Bigg Boss 15, the show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The buzz around Rhea’s appearance on the popular reality show gained momentum after Tejaswi Prakash, who is going to be one of the housemates and Dalljiet Kaur, a former Bigg Boss contestant, were spotted at the same studio on Monday. Reports also stated that Rhea was offered an amount of Rs 35 lakh per week for her stay, but none of these has been confirmed yet.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty Offered This Whopping Amount for Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15?

Now, reports are suggesting that her legal issues a=might spoil her chance of appearing on the controversial reality show. According to Bollywoodlife.com, the makers of the show were interested in having Rhea as a participant but she might not appear on the show as NCB is still investigating her. Rhea is now managed by Khan’s talent agency.

For the uninitiated, Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty was under the scanner last year after the death of her actor and boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. She was accused by Sushant’s family of abetment to suicide and also siphoning off funds from the late actor. She was also named in a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) charge sheet along with her brother Showik in a drug-related probe into Sushant’s death case. The 29-year-old actress was arrested last year and spent a month in Mumbai’s Byculla jail last September.

Meanwhile, she was last seen in the film Chehre.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram