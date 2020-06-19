Rhea Chakraborty's Police Interrogation Lasts More Than 10 Hours, 2 Others Record Statements in Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case

Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend Rhea Chakraborty was quizzed by the Bandra police on Thursday for more than ten hours in connection with the late actor's suicide case that is currently undergoing investigation.

Earlier, casting director Mukesh Chhabra and Sushant's family members had gone on record with the information that they might have in relation to the case and on Thursday, Rhea, Sushant's business manager Shruti Modi and Radhika Nihalani from the late actor's PR team were questioned by the agencies.

Shruti was associated with the deceased actor from July 2019 to February 3, 2020, as per her statement to the police, reported a website. Shruti revealed that Sushant was working to create a social service organisation called Nation India for World and wanted to work with college students for the environment and society. She further stated that he had planned to start a project titled Geniuses and Drop Outs.

As for Rhea, the interrogation was long and took up the actress' entire day. Post her meeting with the police authorities, she was seen making her way out as her father accompanied her. She did not say anything to media persons who were gathered outside the venue and was on her way. She has reportedly been quizzed about their relationship and alleged breakup, his film projects, his alleged clinical depression and mental state before he died by suicide on June 14.

Meanwhile, Sushant's ashes were immersed in the holy river Ganga in his hometown Patna in Bihar on Thursday.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

