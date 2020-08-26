Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Hotelier Gaurav Arya Denies Meeting the Late Actor

Hours after allegations of drug being at the center of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the lawyer of the alleged drug supplier has dismissed media reports. Manu Sharma, while representing hotelier Gaurav Arya, said that his client never supplied any drugs. Sharma denied that his client never met Sushant.

Arya's lawyer also claimed that he last met Rhea Chakraborty in 2017, and never discussed anything about drug supply. Arya also said that he wasn't missing but his phone went out of order, so he was unreachable.

Meanwhile, amid the drug angle in the matter, Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp conversations hinting at discussions about illegal drugs have also come to light.

In the chats, accessed by CNN-News18, Rhea allegedly talks about having tried MDMA (methylenedioxy-methamphetamine) and also discusses marijuana. “In case we speak about hard drugs, I haven’t been doing too much. Tried MDMA once,” Rhea allegedly messaged a man named Gaurav Arya, asking him, “You have MD?” This conversation took place in March 2017.

Another message, sent to Rhea by one Jaya Saha on November 25 last year, reads, “Also I'm sending across the CBD oil to Waterstone."

As per reports, Sushant and Rhea had spent two months at Waterstone Resort in Mumbai last year.

Saha further texts, "The office boy has reached Waterstone. Have asked him to coordinate with Shruti and have it sent up." To which, Rhea replies, "Thanks so much."

Saha then appears to give dosing instructions to Rhea. "Use 4 drops in coffee, tea, or water and let him sip it. Give it 30-40 minutes for it to kick in," reads Saha's text. It is presumed that the ‘him’ being referred to is Sushant.

An alleged chat between Rhea and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda has also been accessed. In the conversation, Miranda tells Rhea, "Hi Riya, the stuff is almost finished." He also sends a message talking about Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty. "Can we take this from Shouvik’s friend? But he only has hash and bud," the message reads.

Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has denied the allegations, saying that “Rhea has never consumed drugs in her lifetime. She is ready for a blood test.”

News agency PTI reported that the Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing a money laundering case against Rhea, stumbled upon her alleged links to banned drugs and has submitted this ‘prima facie’ information to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for further investigation.

Sushant died on June 14. His father, KK Singh, had filed an FIR in Patna against Rhea and others for abetment to suicide. The FIR also contained a host of other allegations including misappropriation of funds and wrongful confinement.