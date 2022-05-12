Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani Are Enjoying Summer Getaway at Tropical Location; See Pics

Bollywood stylist and producer Rhea Kapoor is enjoying a tropical summer getaway with her husband Karan Boolani these days. The 35-year-old shared pictures on Instagram Story on Wednesday where she greeted her followers from a placid swimming pool. Wearing a cool pair of black sunglasses, Rhea was spotted taking a swim in a pool with lush green palm trees swaying in the background. The stylist also tucked a white flower behind her ear as she posed for the camera. Sharing the picture on her Instagram Story, Rhea wrote: “Hi.”

In the following story, Rhea shared the picture of her husband Karan taking a swim with a luscious tropical view in the background. Sharing the picture, Rhea added to the caption, “Best guy, Karan Boolani.” Sister of actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Rhea also shared a glimpse of her poolside vacation look. Dressed in a yellow kaftan, Rhea paired her look with open-toed footwear. Sharing the look on Instagram Story, Rhea added a text that read, “Last night. No time for a pedicure. Don’t judge. Insanely comfy in this ‘pooj’.” Rhea did not reveal the location of her summer getaway.

Besides sharing a sneak peek into her rejuvenating vacation, Rhea also shared a glimpse of her culinary interests. In her latest Instagram post, the stylist shared the sumptuous spread at her dining table. Enjoying a hearty meal that consisted of seafood and spaghetti, Rhea shared some pictures that got most of us drooling. Sharing the pictures and video of her dinner last weekend, Rhea added to the caption, “Dinner at Rhea and Karan’s. Brown butter vodka bucatini with burrata, lobster with ritz crackers, white lasagna with spicy sausage and a last-minute salad, because health.” (sic)

Reacting to Rhea’s post on the social media platform, many celeb commented “uff" and “best meal."

