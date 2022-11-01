Rhea Kapoor Gives Fans a Sneak Peek Into the Life of a Producer, See Pics

We can't thank film producer Rhea Kapoor enough for sharing interesting glimpses with us on her social media handle. From dropping teasers of her projects to sharing pictures of her family, Rhea Kapoor has kept us all glued to our mobile screens. And now, the filmmaker gave us a sneak peek into the life of a producer. She shared some pictures taken from the sets of Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding on her Instagram handle. “After all those pretty Diwali pictures, thought I should show you what a producer on set really looks like. From Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding. Been extra busy lately too,” she wrote.

In the first picture, Rhea can be seen sipping on a mug of coffee. By the looks of the picture, Rhea seems to be quite worked up. Another picture was from the sets of Aisha where she along with her sister Sonam Kapoor and the team were seen reviewing a scene together. The filmmaker also posed with Kareena Kapoor Khan in another picture. The last two pictures give a glimpse of Rhea lying on a couch and holding her head while on a call.

Upon sharing the pictures, Rhea Kapoor received several comments from fans, friends and family. Dolly Singh commented, “Queen Bee”. Arjun Kapoor also rushed to the comment section and wrote, “Babe”, while mom Sunita said, “My skinny pretty daughter.” One of her fans also wrote, “So impressive”. Another user added, “You’re literally beauty with brains”. A third user quipped, “Last slide = life”. “What a boss babe,” a fourth user added.

On the work front, as a producer, Rhea Kapoor has two upcoming projects to be released. The filmmaker’s next project stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The film is being penned and directed by Rajesh Krishnan. The project is currently in its initial stages and the makers haven’t revealed details about the film. She will also be seen producing Karan Boolani’s Thank You For Coming which stars Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill in lead roles.

