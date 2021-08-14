Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani to Get Married on August 14 at Anil Kapoor's Juhu Bungalow

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s daughter, film producer Rhea Kapoor and her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani are getting married in a low-key ceremony at the Kapoors’ Juhu bungalow on August 14, 2021 (Saturday). The ceremony is expected to be a private affair, with only family members and the couple’s close friends in attendance, as per a report in India Today.

Rhea and Karan have been in a relationship for the past 13 years. Karan Boolani is a filmmaker who is credited with many ad commercials. He has also assisted in films like Aisha, produced by Rhea Kapoor, and Karan Johar’s production Wake Up Sid.

According to the report, the ceremony will be a two-three day affair, however, there is no official confirmation on the same by the Kapoors. Rhea’s sister Sonam Kapoor also returned to Mumbai two weeks back after spending almost a year with her husband Anand Ahuja in London.

On the work front, Rhea’s last production was Veere Di Wedding. She is also the owner of the fashion line Rheson alongside her sister Sonam. On the other hand, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan (2019), and AK vs AK (2020) with Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor. The actress recently wrapped the shoot of ‘Blind’, a thriller which is directed by Shome Makhija. This film narrates the story of a blind police officer who is in search of a serial killer. ‘Blind’ went on floors in December 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. The film is produced by Sujoy Ghosh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here