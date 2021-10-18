Rhea Kapoor Pens a Long Post on Karwa Chauth, Says She and Her Husband Don’t Agree with festivity

Karwa Chauth is a one-day festival observed by married Hindu women. They observe fast from sunrise to moonrise and pray for the longevity and well-being of their husbands. Anil Kapoor’s daughter and producer-stylist Rhea Kapoor, who got married to her long-term boyfriend Karan Boolani in a private ceremony held at Anil Kapoor’s residence earlier this year in August, opened up about her views on Karwa Chauth.

Rhea penned a long post on her now-deleted Instagram Stories, through which she refused to take part in the Karwa Chauth fasting and also turned down any related collaboration ahead of the festival. Rhea stated that she and her husband don’t agree with the customs and beliefs of the festival and further went on to slam random strangers who call her silly for these decisions.

Rhea expressed that she respects other couples who partake and enjoy the festivities, but Karwa Chauth is not something for her and her husband. Therefore, she continued, “The last thing I want to do is promote something I don’t believe in.” Rhea said that she does not really agree with the spirit it comes from. She opined that the couple is good if they take care of themselves and each other.

Stating the reason behind writing down the post, Rhea said that random strangers are aggressively convincing her to observe fast and calling her “silly” for not following the customs. “If you read this thank you for giving a sh*t. I hope you enjoy your Sunday,” she added.

Attended by family members and a few close friends, Rhea and Karan’s wedding took place on August 14. The ceremony was one of the kind, where the former turned heads in her vintage bridal avatar. The two have been dating for over 12 years and over the years, did not shy away from PDA on social media.

