Rhea Kapoor Posts Adorable Throwback Picture with Sister Sonam, Showers Her with Praises

Ever since Sonam Kapoor returned from the UK amid Coronavirus lockdown, she has been self-isolating. Seems like sister and film producer Rhea Kapoor is majorly missing Sonam and took to Instagram to post an adorable throwback picture of the duo.

Not only was the picture endearing to see but the caption accompanying it also sent fans on a frenzy. In true sibling spirit Rhea pointed out that despite shortcomings, she loves her sister. “Partner in everything. Highly eccentric and uncontrollable? Yes. But delightful, loving, protective, generous and loyal and best friend for life. #bigsister #muse," Rhea captioned the picture.

Sonam also chimed in with a sweet comment for her little sister which was loved by their fans. She commented, "Look at the way I'm holding you." and "Love you". Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja wrote, "double trouble... in the cutest way possible," with heart emojis. The duo's mother Suneeta Kapoor also left heart emojis on the post.

Rhea and Sonam have taken their personal bond to the professional world as well. Rhea was the producer of her films Aisha and Veere Di Wedding. She also usually styles Sonam for some of her best appearances. Also, the sister duo is an entrepreneur, as they have a clothing brand called Rheson, a mashup of both their names.





