Rhea Kapoor Shares First Photo After Marrying Karan Boolani, Says She Had Stomach Flips All Through

Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with longtime beau Karan Boolani at an at-home ceremony, that was a much smaller celebration than sister Sonam’s wedding with Anand Ahuja in 2018. After the low-key celebrations over the weekend, the producer and stylist shared the first photo with Karan and narrated how she felt all through the ceremony. “12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be," she wrote in an Instagram post.

She continued, “I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to Juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more."

Since the wedding ceremony was restricted to 30 guests, father Anil Kapoor will be hosting a special dinner party for a few guests on Monday. According to a report by Pinkvilla, today’s dinner party will be like a “mini reception” for the near and dear ones who could not attend the wedding ceremony on Saturday.

Contrary to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding in 2018, which was one of the most star-studded events with the presence of who’s who of Bollywood, Rhea’s wedding was much subtle and intimate due to the Covid-19 prevention protocols. Pinkvilla reported that even if not for Covid, the couple always wanted their wedding to be simple, and away from all the media attention.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here