Rhea Kapoor Shares First Pics of Sonam Kapoor's Baby, Breaks Down Upon Meeting Him: 'Masi Is Not OK'

Sonam Kapoor’s sister Rhea Kapoor got emotional when she met her nephew for the first time. The producer took to Instagram and shared pictures from their meet, which was also the first set of pictures of Sonam Kapoor’s son that landed online, to reveal that she couldn’t hold back her tears upon seeing the baby boy.

Rhea was joined by her and Sonam’s mother Sunita Kapoor. Confessing that she wasn’t okay upon their first meet, Rhea called Sonam ‘the bravest mommy.’ “Rhea masi is not ok. The cuteness is too much. The moment is unreal. I love you @sonamkapoor the bravest mommy and @anandahuja the most loving dad. Special mention new nani @kapoor.sunita #mynephew💙 #everydayphenomenal,” she wrote.

The picture received reactions from many, including Malaika Arora. She wrote, “Awwww masi tears of joy.” Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput also commented, “Adorable.”

Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their son on Saturday, August 20. Sharing the announcement on Instagram, Sonam wrote, “On 20.08.2022 we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It is only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed – Sonam and Anand.”

The Dilli 6 actress had sat down for an interview with Vogue India before her pregnancy and confessed that her first trimester was not easy. “I found out I was pregnant on Christmas Day. Anand was in the other room of our London apartment since he had Covid and I basically Zoomed him and gave him the news. Then we called our parents and told them as well. We had all decided that I would be extra careful since a lot of people in London were getting Covid around that time, but exactly a month later, I came down with a fever, cough and cold. I was terrified and immediately started googling ‘What happens if you have Covid when you’re pregnant?’ It was tough,” she said.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here