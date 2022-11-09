Rhea Kapoor Shares Fun BTS Glimpse of Photoshoot With the Crew Featuring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti

Rhea Kapoor, who made her first film Veere Di Wedding in 2018, on Tuesday announced her next venture The Crew featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Just a day after making the announcement, Rhea once again took to social media to give her fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of a new cover shoot for the fashion magazine Vogue India.

The BTS clip shows the atmosphere to be jovial when all the actresses are asked how they are feeling about the upcoming project. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is getting ready, says she is “excited.” She is followed by Kriti Sanon who states she is utterly excited, especially to have gotten the opportunity to share the screen space with two beautiful women. Tabu, who makes an entry laughing out loudly, added that she is feeling both “fun and excited”. When the camera pans toward Rhea Kapoor, the producer reveals she is “sort of stressed”.

Immediately Kareena Kapoor interrupts her to joke, “Stressed she is aged in the photoshoot and who has given her the maximum stress? No guesses there.” This prompts the producer to laugh and at one point, Rhea Kapoor admits that it has taken her years to ideate and write the script of The Crew. Kareena once again jokes, “By the time this film is made Rhea’ll be bald.” While sharing the video, Rhea Kapoor wrote, “Hi, I'm the producer and this is my crew! When girls get together some magical madness is bound to happen.” Watch the behind-the-scenes clip below:

While announcing her dream cast, Rhea Kapoor revealed that she has been dreaming, writing and planning the project for three years. She presented the project with Ekta Kapoor on the November cover of Vogue India. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, The Crew has been written by Nidhi Mehra in collaboration with Mehul Suri.

In a subsequent post, Rhea Kapoor, without divulging many details about the forthcoming film, stated, “I’m a girls girl! Nothing gives me more joy than making movies that my girlfriends, sisters and I want to watch with a big bucket of butter popcorn and an even bigger open heart. How lucky am I that I get to keep making them with all these talented, brilliant women? My most fun and glamorous project yet, ‘The Crew’ hopes to deliver just that. Wish us luck! We can’t wait to entertain you!”

The movie will go on floors in the month of February next year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here