Rhea Kapoor Shares Funny Anil Kapoor Meme to Sum-up His Drastic Transformation

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has often been questioned if he is ageing in reverse. At 63, the actor still manages to look youthful and have a childlike in spirit.

His daughter, Rhea Kapoor recently shared a post on social media to depict her father’s looks over time. In her Instagram stories, Rhea shared a funny meme that shows Anil’s epic transformation in appearance covering a timeline starting from Dwapar Yug to 2020.







The collage uploaded by Rhea shows a collection of the Slumdog Millionaire actor’s pictures, starting from his days without moustache, captioned as Dwapar Yug. Then we see a different version of Mr India actor during 980 BC, the 90s and finally 2020 when Anil’s looks well in shape.

The actor loves to stay fit and has no reservations in admitting that fitness is a way of life for him and he tends to get cranky when he misses his workout.

During an earlier interview, Anil Kapoor said, “I cannot operate without exercising regularly or doing something for my fitness(sic.)”

“I do yoga, running, sprinting, weights. I also do planks. I can't go to work without it as it makes me positive. If there's a goal in my life, to do something incredible for my family, fitness makes me do it better. Fitness is my first priority (sic.)," PTI quoted him as saying.

