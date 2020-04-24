MOVIES

Rhea Kapoor Shares How Dad Anil Kapoor is Stealing All the Limelight with His Fitness

Rhea Kapoor Shares How Dad Anil Kapoor is Stealing All the Limelight with His Fitness

Sharing his dad’s fit and fine pictures on Instagram, Rhea Kapoor shared hoe Anil Kapoor is busy being young while she is searching for recipes to cook biryani.

Some of the Bollywood names have completely denied to age, and these include Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Shekhar Suman and Milind Soman.

Anil’s younger daughter Rhea Kapoor also shares the same thought. In fact, she seems to be a little pissed to see her dad being the highlight of the news everywhere. Sharing his dad’s fit and fine pictures on Instagram, the Veere Di Wedding producer revealed how his 63-year-old dad is busy being young while she is searching for recipes to cook biryani.

“Ugh. Parents. Always throwing their biceps in your face, am I right? Meanwhile, I am googling biryani recipes. And that, my friends, is what we call balance. #hes63 #proudofhim #stillgonnanaptho,” she captioned it.

Rhea’s rumoured boyfriend Karan Boolani commented on the picture, writing, “Guns Out,” while her brother-in-law Anand Ahuja shared triceps emoticon.

Needless to say, the Welcome actor keeps a special track of his health regime and make sure to stay fit always. He is devoting the lockdown time to indulge in some workout.

“You are your own motivation! #StayHomeStayFit #MondayMotivaton #LockdownSpiritsUp,” she captioned the series of pictures from his gym day.

