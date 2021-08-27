Rhea Kapoor Trolled For Her Reception Look, Compared to Radhe Maa

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor recently got married to her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani on August 14 and photos of her wedding are still going viral on social media. Rhea on Thursday shared photos from an ‘after party’ thrown by her friend which she called the ‘best reception ever’.

Sharing the photos on Instagram Rhea wrote, “The after party thrown by the best friends in the world because they can’t help themselves is my love language. Best ‘reception’ ever.”

However, Rhea is being trolled for her looks and people are comparing her with self-styled Godwoman Radhe Maa. In the photo she can be seen wearing a full sleeves red top and a full-length white skirt in the pictures. She has also put a big red ‘tika’ on her forehead and her hair is open. The sole of Rhea’s foot too has been painted in red colour. Looking at all these details while some people are appreciating her look, some are calling her another Radhe Maa.

One user commented ‘Looking like a ghost’ and even wrote ‘same mental patient I saw in a psychiatric hospital, with open hair’. Another user called her ‘Radhe Maiyaa’.

Rhea too is a fashionista like her sister Sonam Kapoor. Not just this, Rhea used to help Sonam in getting her stylish looks before her wedding. Rhea is somebody who is scared of experiments and hence, sometimes comes out with the most amazing and unique looks. She also usually does not repeat her looks.

As far as work is concerned Rhea is a film producer and also owns her own fashion brand along with her sister Sonam Kapoor. The name of the fashion brand is ‘Rheson’. She was the producer of 2018 comic drama Veere Di Wedding starring Sonam Kapoor, Kareen Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

