Rhea Kapoor’s Friday Night Routine With Anil Kapoor Gives Us Major Father-Daughter Goals

Rhea Kapoor took to Instagram to share glimpses of the ‘every Friday routine’ which she and her father veteran actor Anil Kapoor follows religiously.

Rhea revealed that she prepares a delicious ‘cheat day’ meal for her father every Friday night. This weekend it was fried chicken.

She also stressed on the fact that how their (Anil and Rhea) conversation over a drink, which was earlier related to work, has now changed.

Along with the images, she wrote a heartfelt caption and it reads, “Cooking for @anilskapoor every Friday night on his cheat day after we have a father-daughter drink together has become my favourite quarantine activity. We used to only ever talk about work. Now there’s no choice but to open up With everything going on it’s more important than ever I think to actually talk to your family, understand them in a way you never had time for. I feel so lucky to be safe and loved in my home. I think this Friday was my favourite”.

Meanwhile, if the grapevine is to be believed then there will soon be a sequel to Rhea’s film Veere di Wedding. The comedy-drama had an all-women lead cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam K Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

