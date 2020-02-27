Rian Johnson Reveals Apple's 'No iPhone For Bad Guy' Policy

Filmmaker Rian Johnson has revealed that tech giant Apple has mandated that the villains or the bad guys in the films cannot be shown using its flagship product, iPhone.

In a video interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson discussed a scene from his recent murder mystery feature Knives Out.

In the scene, all the members of a family have iPhones, barring one character who is revealed to be the killer in the film's climax.



Johnson said, "I don't know if I should say this or not. Not because it's lascivious or something, but because it's gonna screw me on the next mystery movie that I write."

"But forget it, I'll say it, it's very interesting. Apple, they let you use iPhones in movies, but, and this is very pivotal, if you're ever watching a mystery movie, bad guys cannot have iPhones on camera," the filmmaker added.

Knives Out, which released in November last year, featured an ensemble cast Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell and Christopher Plummer.

