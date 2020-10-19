Rib Injury Sustained During 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Shoot Does Not Stop Aamir Khan from Filming

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is all set to bring to life the Hindi version of multiple Oscar winning movie Forrest Gump. The movie follows its title character as he unknowingly influences some major historical events in the 20th century. The upcoming movie has been titled Laal Singh Chaddha in Hindi and is directed by Secret Superstar fame Advait Chandan.

The highly anticipated venture was set to release in Christmas 2020 but has been delayed by a year due to the coronavirus spread. Aamir has shot for the film in various locations, as it nears completion. A report states that Aamir recently suffered a rib injury while shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha, but continued to film after taking pain killers.

A source privy to the information said, “While shooting for some action sequences, Aamir Khan suffered a rib injury. However, this did not stall the shoot of the film. The actor just took stock of his condition and in no time resumed shoot by popping some pain killers.”

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan, the leading lady of the film, has wrapped up her portion of the movie. She is pregnant at the time and her baby bump will be hidden using VFX. Sharing a loving no after wrapping up her portions in Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena even shared a smiling pic with Aamir as they posed amid a field.

Take a look.

Laal Singh Chaddha will be Aamir's feature release after Thugs of Hindostan (2018).