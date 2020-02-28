Richa Chada, Ali Fazal Apply for Marriage Registration

Star couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will most probably tie the knot in the last week of April.

According to the actors' spokesperson, the two have even applied for a marriage registration at a court in Mumbai.

"Currently, only the date for the registration has been taken. By process the window that is valid is for three months from the date that has been allotted.

"The couple are working towards an official registration in the last week of April, post which the celebrations will follow. All we can say is that it's a happy occasion and all the parties involved are elated," the spokesperson said.

Richa and Ali, who worked together in "Fukrey", have been dating for over four years.

On the work front, Richa was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga with Kangana Ranaut. She will be next seen in Shubhash Kapoor's Madam Chief Minister, Indrajit Lankesh's Shakeela biopic and Anubhav Sinha's Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai. The films will release in 2020.

On the other hand, Ali is working in a big Hollywood project. He will be seen in Death on the Nile directed by and starring Kenneth Branagh in the lead. The film also stars Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Tom Bateman, Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders, and Russell Brand. The film is an adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel.

Follow @News18Movies for more

