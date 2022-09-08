Richa Chadha Slams Trolls For Taking Jibes At Arshdeep Singh

Richa Chadha has extended her support to Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh by slamming trolls for targeting him ever since India lost the Asia Cup match against Pakistan. In a viral video, an onlooker was heard hurling abuse at Arshdeep when he was boarding the team bus. Sharing the video, the Gangs of Wassespur actress wrote, “Ugly, paunchy, loser who could be outrun by a snail has the audacity to badmouth a player. F.O. armchair critic. Your life is #jhand, stop venting on others. Arshdeep paaji, tussi koi lod na lo. Love you.” However, Richa later deleted the tweet.

Richa, along with various Bollywood celebrities, came in support of Arshdeep Singh after he dropped a crucial catch during the India-Pakistan Super 4 Stage match held on September 4. Arshdeep dropped the catch of Pakistani cricketer Asif Ali during the final leg of the match. Cricket aficionados believe that Asif’s wicket could have been a game changer for the Indian cricket team in the 2022 Asia Cup. Soon, naysayers took jibes at Arshdeep Singh for his weak performance on social media.

The young cricketer faced vitriolic trolling because of Team India’s defeat against its arch-rival.

Earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana had also come to Arshdeep Singh’s rescue. He shared a video on Instagram and wrote, “It’s been almost 24 hours but can’t get over last night’s nerves. There’s always heartbreak when India loses a match. But let’s look at the silver lining. Kohli is in the form now! SKY is looking good. Also, our openers Let’s not be fickle and fair weather. We should support our team even when they lose a close one. And for God’s sake, stop trolling Arshdeep. He’s a great prospect. Expecting fireworks in the rest of the tournament. Praying for the next clash.”

In addition to Ayushmann, celebrities such as Swara Bhaskar, Angad Bedi, Pooja Bhatt, Varun Grover and Gul Panag also voiced their opinions in support of the 23-year-old bowler. Gul Panag tweeted, “Truly tragic the way Arshdeep Singh has been trolled. And it appears to be the handiwork of another IT cell. Don’t fall for it. P.S. The misfortune of devious propaganda is, that others can do it too. And it works like a dog whistle, with the intended recipients unaware.”

Meanwhile, India will face Afghanistan in their last Asia Cup Super 4 Stage game on Thursday. The Rohi Sharma-led side has no chance of making it to the final of the tournament.

