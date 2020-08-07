Richa Chadha Misses Ali Fazal, Shares Cute Video with Fiancee

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were planning an April wedding this year. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the couple had to put their wedding plans on hold. The couple's marriage has been further pushed to 2021. Now, that they are in different cities, the actress misses her beau.

On Friday, Richa took to Twitter to share an adorable video with the actor. In the video, the duo can be seen goofing around and making funny faces at each other as they click some selfies. "Be with someone who can crack a joke with the back of your head," Richa captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) on Aug 6, 2020 at 10:10am PDT

Ali and Richa became friends while shooting together in 2012 for Fukrey. They came close and started dating in 2015. However, the relationship was under the wraps till 2017 when the lovebirds decided to make it public. Taking the big leap, Ali had proposed Richa in a romantic way during their Maldives getaway earlier this year. All plans were in place and arrangements made for couple's marriage festivities in Mumbai, Lucknow and New Delhi, by this year's end.

On the work front, Richa was last seen on the big screen in Panga with Kangana Ranaut and Neena Gupta. The sports-drama movie was directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. On the other hand, Ali's Mirzapur 2 is highly anticipated and will soon announce a date of release on Amazon Prime Video.