Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Richa Chadha-Akshaye Khanna's Film 'Section 375' to Release on September 13

Directed by Ajay Bahl, 'Section 375' is a Panorama Studios production and presented by T-Series.

PTI

Updated:August 3, 2019, 11:55 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Richa Chadha-Akshaye Khanna's Film 'Section 375' to Release on September 13
Directed by Ajay Bahl, 'Section 375' is a Panorama Studios production and presented by T-Series.
Loading...

Courtroom drama Section 375, featuring Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna, will hit the theatres on September 13, the makers announced Friday.

According to a press release, the film is based on the important law that is applied to the rape cases in the country.

Richa plays a tough public prosecutor arguing for the victim, played by Meera Chopra, and Akshaye will be seen in the role of a best-in-the-business defence lawyer to a film director, played by Rahul Bhatt.

Directed by Ajay Bahl, Section 375 is a Panorama Studios production and presented by T-Series.

Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak have produced the film, while Aditya Choksi and Sanjeev Joshi are the co-producers.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram