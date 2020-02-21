Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal All Set to Get Married on April 15?

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been quite vocal and public about their relationship. The two have starred together in films like Fukrey and Fukrey Returns. However, it was during the 74th Venice Film Festival, when Ali's film Victoria & Abdul premiered, the couple made their relationship public. The two started dating in 2015 and if reports are to be believed they are all set to get hitched on April 15.

They walked the red carpet together and people were quite surprised seeing them together. Since then, the lovebirds have been spotted together several times and they indeed make an endearing couple

"After discussions with their families, the couple is looking at tying the knot in mid-April in Delhi. The ceremony will apparently be on April 15, which will be an intimate affair. It will be followed by a court marriage and a reception," Hindustan Times quoted a source as saying.

The report stated that the two are planning for four major functions-- the wedding ceremony and three receptions in Delhi, Lucknow and Mumbai. “Ali and Richa’s families are from Lucknow and Delhi, respectively, and they want all of them to be a part of their joyful day. The Lucknow reception will be on April 18. The reception in Mumbai will be for close friends and the date for which has not been locked yet. Ali and Richa have been checking out venues. In all likelihood, they will choose April 21 for Mumbai reception,” the report adds.

Earlier when Fazal was asked about the possibility of them marrying soon, he had stated that they would do so when ready and that their families had been very accepting and supportive towards the relationship.

When Richa Chadha was posed with a similar question, the actress stated that she would prefer to tie the knot once she is ready to have kids as well.

