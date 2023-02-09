CHANGE LANGUAGE
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal Announce Their Next Production The Underbug

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: February 09, 2023, 19:34 IST

Mumbai, India

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's new production The Underbug is a psychological horror movie.

This will be Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's second foray into production under their banner Pushing Buttons Studios following Girls Will be Girls.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have taken on yet another project as producers. Called The Underbug, the film recently made its international premiere, receiving a thunderous response at the Slamdance Film Festival in Los Angeles. The film is the second production under Pushing Buttons Studios which is headed by Richa and Ali.

The movie is directed by Shujaat Saudagar and stars Ali and Hussain Dalal in lead roles. The film was shot during lockdowns in late 2020. The film was extensively shot in a house somewhere in the interiors of Maharashtra. A psychological thriller, the story revolves around two characters who take refuge in an abandoned house.

The Underbug is the first psychological horror movie from their production house.

Richa says, “The movie got a great response and as creators of it we were there to witness it. It was a very proud moment for us, especially because it represented Indian cinema on such a huge global platform. This is a great time for cinema as Indian movies are getting wider reach with a global audience. The films of this genre are quite tricky since it has a very niche audience, but since it got such a positive response it kind of says it all."

Ali says, “I have not only produced the movie but also acted in it, so I am not just physically involved with the movie but also emotionally. And seeing a response like this is quite heartwarming. The movie was made in very confused and stressful circumstances. The movie also had the added responsibilities since it was its first screening, and the first reactions were positive, it gave us a lot of confidence."

The movie is written by Shujaat Saudagar, Abbas Dalal, Hussain Dalal and produced by Vikesh Bhutani, Shujaat Saudagar and Aman Mann. Executive Producers are Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal.

