Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Reception: Vicky Kaushal Attends Bash Without Katrina Kaif, Poses With Newlyweds

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Wedding Reception in Mumbai: Newlyweds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal hosted their wedding reception in Mumbai on Tuesday and one of the first guests was the handsome Vicky Kaushal. The actor made his way to congratulate his Masaan co-star and her husband.

Vicky Kaushal was seen wearing a dapper suit and sported a clean-shave look as he walked on the reception red carpet. He was seen posing with Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal before posing alone. Vicky was seen attending the post-wedding celebrations without his wife, actress Katrina Kaif.

The Uri actor had previously congratulated Richa and Ali via social media on their wedding. “Two amazing souls coming together.” He added, “Congratulations you two. Bohot saara pyaar! Richa Chadha Ali Fazal,” he wrote, sharing a picture from the couple’s wedding ceremonies.

The couple has been legally married for two-and-a-half years. Their spokesperson issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon confirming the same. The couple tied the knot as per their respective traditions on September 29. They held their wedding receptions and parties in Delhi and Lucknow.

“They wanted to celebrate both their Punjabi and Lucknowi culture. The details of their celebrations were curated to thoughtfully reflect their persona and their heritage. The clothes too were designed with special touches being added trough heirloom jewellery and custom made trousseau including a saree custom made to reflect their love story,” the statement said.

Ali proposed to Richa in 2019. The couple had been planning a wedding for a while now. However, due to Covid-19, their plans were delayed. Speaking with News18.com earlier this year, Richa Chadha had said, “I think shaadi ho jaegi iss saal. Kar lenge kisi tarah se (We will get married this year, will marry somehow). We’re very excited to get married but (we are) just worried about Covid and want to be responsible. (We) don’t want to be in the news for the wrong reasons. Plus, we’ve both gotten really, really busy when stuff opened up, and work resumed at full pace. So I’m saying we have to like do a live production job of taking combination dates and making this happen this year.”

