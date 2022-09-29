Richa Chadha- Ali Fazal Release Statement Ahead of Their Wedding: 'Grateful for All the Blessings’

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal had been waiting for over 2 years to tie the knot, and finally, it is happening. The two are all set to be united as a married couple tomorrow. The duo is leaving no stones unturned to turn this landmark moment into something extremely memorable. The teams behind their wedding are all set to welcome the couple to the National Capital with some great preparations. Now, ahead of the wedding, they have also shared their statement, expressing their gratitude for all.

Taking to their Instagram, Richa and Ali jointly shared an audio clip. It says, “Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all. Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other. And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends and are so very touched and grateful for all the blessings that are coming our way. We offer you nothing but our love.” The caption just had the hashtag ‘#RiAli’. See the video here:

Commenting on the same, Satyajeet Dubey wrote, “My beautiful humans! Wishing u both all the love, good health and happiness ♥️♥️♥️” Zareen Khan commented, “Shaadi mubarak ❤️ Lots of love to both of you …. God bless ✨✨✨.” Esha Gupta wrote, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ love you guys”

The celebrations are set to take place starting tomorrow and Friday in two different venues across Delhi. Richa who was born in Amritsar and was raised in Delhi, has a special connect to the city having grown up there. The wedding will have all elements that are unique to the couple celebrating their favourite food, inspired decor elements amongst other things

The pre wedding functions will have Richa adorn outfits custom made by Kresha Bajaj and Rahul Mishra and Ali will be seen in an elegant dapper outfits by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla and Shantanu Nikhil.

As for food, the food has been curated in the fun iconic way as an homage to Richa’s favourite dishes from across Delhi including Rajouri Garden ke Choley Bhature to Natraj Ki Chaat. Such intricate details have been kept in mind while curating unique food experiences.

One of the venues is the sprawling lawns of Richa’s friends home where she will have her mehendi and sangeet. The place has a value of nostalgia as it’s close to where she studied. The decor will be heavily inspired by nature with elements including wood, florals, jute etc reflecting both the actors love for nature.

