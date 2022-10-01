Richa Chadha- Ali Fazal Share First Pictures from Wedding Celebrations, Salman Khan Mourns Body Double’s Death

Richa Chadha- Ali Fazal today shared the first pictures ahead of their wedding in Delhi. The couple, who said they had formalized their union two years back but couldn’t celebrate with family and friends, got hitched in a formal ceremony today.

Salman Khan’s body double Sagar Pandey passed away after suffering from a heart attack, and the superstar paid his condolences. Salman Khan posted a picture with Sagar, and wrote in the caption, “Dil se shukar adda kar raha hoon for being there with me. May your soul rest in peace brother Sagar. Thank u 🙏 #RIP #SagarPandey.”

68th National Film Awards Ceremony was held today in New Delhi. The winners were announced in July. President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2020 was given to legendary actress Asha Parekh for her exemplary lifetime contribution to Indian Cinema. The best Feature Film award was given to Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. Hindi film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ was given the Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Ajay Devgn and Suriya received the Best Actor awards for films Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Soorarai Pottru, respectively.

Ponniyam Selvan and Vikram Vedha released in theatres today, amidst much fanfare. While Mani Ratnam’s PS I, a period film stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha among others in key roles, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are leading the crime thriller Vikram Vedha.

Adipurush poster was unveiled on Friday morning. director Om Raut took to his social media handles and shared the poster in which Prabhas can be seen in his never-seen-before avatar. Donning a white dhoti, he holds a bow and an arrow towards the sky with an intense look on his face. The poster will surely remind you of lord Ram. Don’t forget to miss the lightening and the sea in the background!

