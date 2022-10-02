Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Wedding: Couple Drops Dreamy Pictures from Mehendi Ceremony; See Post

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are now married, and their wedding celebrations in full swing in Delhi were recently concluded. The actors are now in Lucknow to celebrate another intimate get together with a party being hosted to celebrate their union. Now, Richa has taken to her Instagram to share glimpses of their Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies.

Their mehendi and sangeet were characterised by their love for nature with the decor being inspired by it with a lot of natural elements like florals, jute, wood etc. The couple did a fun ‘phoolon Ki holi’ as their friends and family showered them with flower petals. This was followed by mehendi for Richa and her friends in a colorful set up. The evening was celebrated with performances by their friends and cousins. Richa’s childhood best friend did a fun surprise performance for the couple, while her brother sang her a song and did a Bhangra performance too. The couple then danced on two songs including their popular song from Fukrey, Ambersariya. Check out the pictures from the celebrations here:

Many of their friends from the industry, including Patralekha, Achint Kaur, and Renuka Shahane dropped their congratulatory messages and heart emojis. Richa Chadha looked resplendent in a custom made outfit by Rahul Mishra, while Ali Fazal donned an angrakha by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla.

A few days back, Richa and Ali jointly shared an audio statement in which the former said, “Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all. Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other. And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends and are so very touched and grateful for all the blessings that are coming our way. We offer you nothing but our love.”

The couple will have a Mumbai reception in a few days.

