Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's 'Matchbox' Wedding Card Has The Cool Retro Vibe

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will soon tie the nuptial knot. The wedding rituals may start on September 30. The duo has given a unique retro touch to their wedding, giving major goals to wedding planners. And the reason is their quirky and unique aesthetic sense. Wondering how? Fazal and Richa’s wedding card is the talk of the town and it has been designed by one of their friends.

The wedding card is small like a matchbox and the sketches of the couple stole the show. The card is designed in a retro 90s image on a matchbox that reads, “Couple Matches.” The couple’s sketches were unique as both of them were riding cycles in traditional garbs.

Puneet Gupta, the Founder of Puneet Gupta Invitations, who is credited for the quirky art said, “Richa and Ali have a Bollywood-inspired love story and this is what they wanted to reflect in the card too.” Puneet said that the duo have pre-booked the company ever since they thought of marriage. Earlier, because of the Pandemic, their marriage was postponed. Puneet also stated that the duo helped them weave the couple’s love story and personality into the wedding card.

Apart from the wedding card, what caught the attention of paparazzi was Richa Chadha’s wedding jewellery. Yup! The bride has decided to wear customisable jewellery made by Khajanchi, a 175-year-old jeweller family from Bikaner. With celebrations and waves of happiness on the road, the families of Richa and Fazal have tightened their laces.

Richa and Ali’s wedding will be a five-day grand celebration. It is said that the wedding will start in Delhi in the last week of September and conclude in Mumbai in October. The duo will host two reception events — one in Delhi on October 2, followed by Mumbai on October 7. Richa and Ali met on the sets of Fukrey, which started a relationship of love and friendship. Thereafter, they dated for a long time and now have decided to exchange wedding rings.

