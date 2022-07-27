Richa Chadha Almost Interviewed Abhay Deol As An Intern: 'Six Months Later, I Was Working With Him'

Richa Chadha started her career with Dibakar Banerjee’s Oye Lucky Lucky Oye. After that, there was no turning back. From playing a fiery Nagma in Gangs of Wasseypur to essaying a naive Devi Pathak in Neeraj Ghaywan’s Masaan, the actress carved her own way in the Indian Cinema. In a recent interview, Richa revealed that while working as an intern for a magazine, she almost landed an opportunity to interview Abhay Deol.

During a candid interaction with Mashable India’s The Bombay Journey, Richa Chadha got candid about her journey in the tinsel town and her equations with Abhay Deol prior her big Bollywood debut. She said, “I think even Abhay doesn’t know that I once called him for an interview, saying, ‘Sir, we want to do an inside fashion feature with you’. He’d done a couple of films by then, like Socha Na Tha and Ahista Ahista. And he was on his way up. He’d signed films like Dev D. He told me, ‘I have several films as the lead next year, give me a cover then, not now’. I thought, ‘The guy has clarity’. Cut to six months later, I was working with him. That was quite fantastic.”

The Fukrey actress shared further, “I think everyone’s nervous on their first film, and I’d gone in with the impression that he’s Dharmendra’s nephew. He was very sweet. I had a good time on that film. I’m still friends with some of the other actors.”

Richa Chadha also divulged deets about her relationship with her beau Ali Fazal. She stated that they would finally be tying the knots this year after so many unsuccessful attempts that were foiled by the Covid-19 pandemic. She shared, “Everytime we try, new variant arises, first it was Delta then Omicron. We had already booked places for our wedding back in 2020, but then the pandemic hit our country. Then again in 2021 we tried to go ahead but then the desturctive second wave came and the situation wasn’t that good, so we decided to hold on.”

On the professional front, she is busy shooting for Fukrey 3 with Ali Fazal. The comedy film franchise is directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment.

